RailRiders Even Record with 6-2 Win at Syracuse

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Syracuse Mets 6-2 Tuesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Andrew Velazquez drove in four to lead the RailRiders to their second straight win on this nine-game road trip to open the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped to an early lead in the top of the first. Ismael Munguia singled to start the game and scored on one-out double by T.J. Rumfield for a 1-0 edge.

The Mets plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the third against RailRiders Zach Messinger, who was making his Triple-A debut. Luis De Los Santos doubled and scored on a two-base hit from Jakson Reetz, who later scored on a Donovan Walton single that pushed Syracuse ahead 2-1.

The RailRiders evened the game at two in the top of the fourth when Munguia reached with his third single against Mets starter Brandon Waddell, driving in Jose Rojas in the process.

In the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases, keyed by an error charged to reliever Grant Hartwig. Velazquez lashed a single to left, driving in two runs and staking the RailRiders to a two-run lead.

The 4-2 advantage held until the top of the ninth when Velazquez drove in two more with a two-out single, extending the lead to 6-2 to seal the win.

Messinger pitched four innings, allowing the two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Eric Reyzelman (1-1) worked the win with 1.2 innings of relief. Yerry De Los Santos, Rob Zastryzny and Geoff Hartlieb finished the game, surrendering just one hit over the final five innings. Hartwig (0-1) took the loss for Syracuse.

Munguia and Velazquez had three hits each to drive the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense.

The RailRiders and Mets continue this series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 P.M. Erick Leal makes his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut against Dom Hamel. The RailRiders are in upstate New York through Sunday and open PNC Field for the first time on April 8 against the Rochester Red Wings. For tickets or more information, visit swbrailriders.com.

