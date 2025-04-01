Gwinnett Stripers Add Palmetto Sports & Entertainment to Broadcast Network

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and Gray Media have agreed to expand their partnership into the western Carolinas and northeastern Georgia with the addition of Palmetto Sports & Entertainment to the Stripers' broadcast network.

In addition to the 30 games that will air locally on Peachtree Sports Network, the Stripers will broadcast 21 games live on Palmetto Sports beginning with the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 1. The network is available for fans in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson television market over the air on WHNS 21.2 and on Spectrum Channel 703.

Dave Lezotte, the "voice of the Stripers," and assistant broadcaster Logan Bourandas will call the action.

"We are excited to partner with Palmetto Sports to grow our broadcast network" Stripers Assistant General Manager Carder Berry said. "This partnership allows us to reach even more fans across Braves Country, showcasing both the future stars of the Atlanta Braves and the affordable family fun we provide at Coolray Field."

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the Gwinnett Stripers to sports fans in the western Carolinas and northeastern Georgia viewing area that we serve," said WHNS Vice President and General Manager Bryce Caldwell. "The ability to showcase teams and regional franchises like the Stripers on Palmetto Sports is one of the reasons we built the network. With a huge Atlanta Braves following in our area, fans will love seeing their future and current Braves on assignment play ball LIVE on Palmetto Sports."

Palmetto Sports Broadcast Schedule (dates and times subject to change):

Tuesday, April 1 vs. Nashville (4:05pm)

Thursday, April 3 vs. Nashville (7:05pm)

Saturday, April 19 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:05pm)

Saturday, May 3 vs. Nashville (6:05pm)

Sunday, June 1 vs. Jacksonville (1:05pm)

Thursday, June 12 vs. Memphis (7:05pm)

Saturday, June 14 vs. Memphis (6:05pm)

Sunday, July 6 vs. St. Paul (1:05pm)

Saturday, July 19 vs. Jacksonville (6:05pm)

Sunday, July 20 vs. Jacksonville (1:05pm)

Friday, August 1 vs. Durham (7:05pm)

Saturday, August 2 vs. Durham (6:05pm)

Friday, August 15 vs. Louisville (7:05pm)

Saturday, August 16 vs. Louisville (6:05pm)

Friday, August 29 vs. Norfolk (7:05pm)

Saturday, August 30 vs. Norfolk (6:05pm)

Sunday, August 31 vs. Norfolk (1:05pm)

Thursday, September 4 vs. Durham (7:05pm)

Saturday, September 6 vs. Durham (6:05pm)

Friday, September 19 vs. Indianapolis (7:05pm)

Sunday, September 21 vs. Indianapolis (1:05pm)

