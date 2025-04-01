SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 1, 2025

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-2) vs. Syracuse Mets (1-1)

April 1, 2025 | Game 4 | Road Game 4 | NBT Bank Sadium | First Pitch 2:05 P.M.

RH Zach Messinger (No Record) vs. LH Brandon Waddell (No Record)

Messinger: Went 7-8 with 3.06 ERA for Somerset in 2024; 27 apperances with 25 starts

Waddell: 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA for Doosan in the KBO during 2024 season; 14 starts for Bears

LAST TIME OUT- Allentown, PA (March 30, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders throttled the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 14-3 at Coca-Cola Park Sunday afternoon. The RailRiders held a two-run lead heading into the top of the ninth and added nine runs to seal the series finale for their first win of the season.

The RailRiders opened the offense in the top of the fourth against IronPigs starter Mick Abel. Jose Rojas led off the inning with his first home run of the season; a 393-foot shot to left. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added runs on a Grant Richardson double and an RBI single from Everson Pereira to build a 3-0 advantage.T.J. Rumfield led of the fourth with a solo home run to right to extend the edge to 4-0.

Lehigh Valley plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Ryan Anderson, keyed by run-scoring doubles from Payton Henry and Oscar Mercado.

The RailRiders loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and added a run on a free pass to Pereira. In the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored nine runs on five hits, five walks and a hit batter. Ronaldo Hernandez's line drive home run to left with two aboard extended the lead to 8-3. The RailRiders added runs on base hits by Richardson, Duke Ellis, a three-run double by Jorbit Vivas and Rojas.

Leonardo Pestana (1-0) notched the win in his Triple-A debut, working two innings of relief. Colten Brewer earned the save.

TWO STRAIGHT- T.J. Rumfield became the first RailRider to homer in consecutive games this season with a ninth inning home run Saturday and his fifth inning home run Sunday.

NO MESSING AROUND- Zach Messinger makes his Triple-A debut today. New York selected the right-hander in the 13th round of the 2021 Draft out of the University of Virginia. He spent the entire season with Somerset, making 27 appearances, including 25 starts. The righty struck out 136 over 150 innings of work for the Patriots.

MEET THE METS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 24 games against the Syracuse Mets this season. Each of the 12 first-half meetings are at NBT Bank Stadium. All of the second half games are at PNC Field. The top affiliated of the New York teams squared off 24 times last season and split the set 12-12.

SHELVED- RHP Allan Winans was placed on the 7-Day Injured List Sunday afternoon. Winans had yet to appear in a game for the RailRiders out of Spring Training.

NEW DEBUT COMING- Jake Woodford was signed to a Minor League contract by the Yankees on March 28 and added to the RailRiders roster today. The right-hander went 0-2 with Colorado over seven games (3 starts during Spring Training. He carried a 5.25 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks in 12 innings of work, but opted out and was released by Rockies on March 23. Last season, Woodford spent time with the White Sox and Pirates organizations.

LONG TIME GONE- Wilking Rodríguez pitched for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during the 2015 season and made his first appearance for the club since then when he pitched on Saturday; a span of 3,532 days between appearances in a RailRiders uniform.

HEALTH CHECK- Ian Hamilton joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday. The 29-year-old's 2025 Spring Training was slowed due to an infection and he made two appearances in Florida, both within the last ten days. Over two innings, he allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts.

CAPTAIN & CREW- Manager Shelley Duncan returns for his third season at the helm of the RailRiders, having paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 89 wins in 2024. In two years in charge, Duncan has gone 162-135. Gerardo Casadiego returns to Moosic for a second year and becomes the team's new pitching coach. Mike Merganthaler is the RailRiders' new hitting coach, while Gil Velazquez, Zak Wasserman and Spencer Medick all join Duncan's staff as well. Velazquez will serve as the bench coach, Wasserman will be the defensive coach and Medick will be the new bullpen coach.

ONE WEEK OUT- The RailRiders continue this nine-game road swing to start the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Rochester at PNC Field one week from tonight.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off Monday and opens a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. Will Warren takes the ball against Corbin Burnes this evening. The Yankees enter play 3-0 after completing the sweep of Milwaukee with a 12-3 win on Sunday... Somerset's season begins on April 4 at Hartford... Hudson Valley opens at home Friday against Jersey Shore... Tampa's season starts April 4 as well when they host Lakeland. The Tarpons will play their home games at Community Field at GMS Field while the Tampa Bay Rays use Steinbrenner Field.

