Right-Handed Pitcher Thomas Harrington Selected by Pittsburgh

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington, their No. 3 prospect and Minor League Baseball's No. 78 farmhand according to MLB Pipeline. He is set to make his major league debut tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:05 PM ET at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.

Harrington, 23, appeared in 22 games (21 starts) between Single-A Bradenton, Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis in 2024, going 7-3 with a 2.61 ERA (34er/117.1ip) and 115 strikeouts against just 19 walks. Upon his elevation to the Indians on Aug. 4, he made eight Triple-A starts and posted a 5-1 record, 3.33 ERA (17er/46.0ip) and 38 strikeouts. From his Triple-A debut through the end of the season, he ranked among International League qualifiers in WHIP (2nd, 0.93), wins (T-2nd), innings (6th) and batting average against (6th, .212).

His season was highlighted by earning July Eastern League Pitcher of the Month honors with Altoona, going 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA (2er/25.2ip), 32 strikeouts and 0.82 WHIP during that four-start stretch. He was later named International League Pitcher of the Week after tossing 7.0 shutout innings with the Indians on Aug. 17 vs. St. Paul.

Harrington was originally selected by the Pirates in the first round (36th overall) of the 2022 First Year Player Draft out of Campbell University (Buies Creek, N.C.).

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.