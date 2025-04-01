Clippers Shut out in Home Opener

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Baseball returned to Huntington Park on a crisp Tuesday evening as the Clippers opened up their 2025 home slate, welcoming the St. Paul Saints to the Capital City for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. The dogs were hot but the bats were cold as Columbus was shut out, 5-0.

Clippers starter Will Dion didn't escape the first inning as St. Paul loaded the bases with two away. Jair Camargo singled through the right side, scoring a pair, giving the Saints an early 2-0 lead.

St. Paul loaded the bases again in the top of the second, this time pushing across a run when Luke Keaschall was hit by a pitch. They scored another run in the third on Mike Ford's solo home run, his first of the year made it 4-0 in favor of the visitors.

Keaschall led off the fourth with a liner up the middle, he scored on Armando Alvarez's single to center, extending the lead to 5-0.

Columbus was quiet at the dish until the sixth. Kyle Datres singled through the right side, Will Brennan put runners on the corners with a single of his own, but Datres was thrown out trying to score on a fly ball by Juan Brito that ended the threat.

There wouldn't be another as the St. Paul pitching staff kept Columbus off the board the rest of the game.

The Clippers and Saints are back at it on Wednesday night at Huntington Park. First pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. It's the first Dollar Day of the year with select concessions costing only one dollar each, students 14 and above can present a valid school ID and receive a Reserved Seat Ticket for only $5, plus the first 1,000 fans through the ballpark gates will receive a 2025 Clippers magnet schedule. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

