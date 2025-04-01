Free Movies Night Series Launches at AutoZone Park

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds are excited to announce a Free Movie Night Series at AutoZone Park. All the emotions will be on display as they launch the series with a special screening of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 on Saturday, May 10. This event marks the first in a three-part series, with additional movie nights scheduled for May 31 and June 14.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., allowing guests to enjoy a fun-filled evening before the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Fans will have the unique opportunity to watch the film from the field, making for a memorable outdoor movie experience under the stars. Before the show, kids can enjoy inflatable attractions and visit with team mascot, Rockey.

Those wanting to skip the line at the concessions can prepurchase discounted food packages for the whole family starting at just $32. Food packages feature items such as popcorn, hot dogs, pizza, candy, drinks and more!

"AutoZone Park is Memphis's backyard, and our Free Movie Night series is just another way we're inviting families to enjoy all that downtown has to offer," said Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "Grab a blanket, bring the kids, and enjoy a night under the stars - for free. We're committed to creating more community events like this that bring people together and keep downtown Memphis vibrant year-round."

This event is free and open to the public, offering families the perfect way to enjoy a night out at AutoZone Park. Stay tuned for announcements on upcoming movie titles for the May 31 and June 14 screenings.

For more information on Free Movie Night Series visit www.memphisredbirds.com or call (901) 721-6000

The Redbirds will open their 2025 home schedule on April 1 at 6:45 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto), marking the Bisons' first-ever appearance at AutoZone Park. Tickets are available at memphisredbirds.com/tickets. Additional information about ticket sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Fans can stay up to date on all aspects of the upcoming season by visiting memphisredbirds.com and by following the team on Facebook and X.

