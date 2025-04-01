Saints Make History with Second Straight Shutout, 5-0 over Clippers

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints know one thing: if they don't allow a run all season, they will never lose. For the first time in franchise history the Saints recorded back-to-back shutouts and have done it in their first two games of the season. Behind Zebby Matthews' 5.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball, he and two relievers combined on blanking the Columbus Clippers 5-0 on Tuesday night at Huntington Park.

Matthews was given a lead before he even took the mound. The Saints capitalized on an error in the first inning to get on the board first. With one out Luke Keaschall reached on a throwing error by third baseman Will Wilson. With two outs, back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Jair Camargo gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with a two-run single to right.

Matthews was in control from the start. He retired the first five men he faced before giving up his lone hit of the night, a two-out single to right by Petey Halpin in the second. After that, Matthews retired the final 10 men he faced. He went 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out four. He threw 57 pitches, 37 for strikes and got nine swings and misses on 27 swings. His fastball averaged 97.5 miles per hour and peaked at a career-high 99.2 miles per hour.

In the second the Saints pushed across another run. Carson McCusker led off with a walk and with one out, Ryan Fitzgerald singled to right moving McCusker to third. Austin Martin walked to load the bases and Keaschall was hit by a pitch to force in a run increasing the lead to 3-0.

Mike Ford knocked the Saints first home run of the season, a leadoff homer to right in the third, his first of the season, making it 4-0.

Keaschall led off the fourth inning with a single to second, took second on a groundout, and scored on a 105 mile per hour single to left-center by Armando Alvarez giving the Saints a 5-0 lead.

That was more than enough for the Saints pitching staff. Travis Adams pitched 2.2 scoreless innings allowing four hits and striking out two. He was helped by his defense preserving the shutout in the sixth. With runners at the corners and one out Juan Brito flew out to left and Austin Martin gunned out Kyle Datres at the plate to end the inning.

Anthony Misiewicz retired the final four hitters of the game including striking out the side in the ninth.

The Saints have allowed just two base runners to reach third in their first 18 innings. The Saints are the first team in the International League since the Clippers in 2015 to record two shutouts in their first two games.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at Huntington Park on Wednesday night at 5:15 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (NR) to the mound against Clippers LHP Parker Messick (NR). The game will not be on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM due to the Gophers Women's basketball game. A station will be announced via the Saints social media account on Wednesday.

