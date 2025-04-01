Two-Run Ninth Hands Indians Loss in Home Opener
April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Iowa Cubs utilized a two-run top of the ninth inning to break up a shutout bid and defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Opening Night at Victory Field on Tuesday, 2-1.
With Iowa (2-1) down 1-0 in its final offensive half inning, Chase Strumpf drew a bases-loaded walk against Eddy Yean (L, 0-1) to knot the game with one out. A double play ball to shortstop Liover Peguero got one out at second base before Greg Allen induced a rundown on the left side of the infield, allowing the go-ahead run to score.
Indianapolis (0-2) scored its lone run of the contest in the third inning when a one-out walk to Nick Yorke and subsequent single by Henry Davis set up runners at the corners, with Yorke coming around to score on a groundout.
Mike Burrows took the mound for Indianapolis to start and tossed 3.2 shutout innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Isaac Mattson, Chase Shugart, Kyle Nicolas and Hunter Stratton then held the shutout bid through the eighth inning.
Seven of the nine batters in Indy's lineup recorded one hit in the contest, with Bryce Johnson's two-bagger in the second inning coming as the lone extra-base hit. Six Indians batters - including each of the top four positions in the lineup - walked once.
The six-game series between Indianapolis and Iowa continues on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET. RHP Bubba Chandler (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for the Indians against RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, -.--). Chandler is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect and the No. 15 prospect in MiLB according to MLB Pipeline, and the game will be broadcast as MiLB's Free Game of the Day.
