Bats Find Late Offense to Take Down Storm Chasers 7-3

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Louisville Bats notched two runs in the eighth and two runs in the ninth to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-3 on Tuesday night in Louisville's first road game of the 2025 season on a frigid night at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers jumped out to a quick start with leadoff hitter John Rave hitting an opposite field home run off Bats starter Andrew Abbott to give Omaha a 1-0 lead. Abbott, making his first start of the season on a rehab assignment with Louisville, settled in after the early mistake, not allowing a run over the next three innings while allowing just four more baserunners along the way.

While Abbott began to find his groove, Storm Chasers starter Luinder Avila was rolling. He tallied seven strikeouts in the first four innings of the game, not allowing a Bats hit until Noelvi Marte singled to leadoff the fifth. Avila exited the game with two outs in the top of the sixth inning after a walk to Tyler Callihan, just an out shy of a quality start. It was a night to remember for the 23-year-old Omaha right-hander, who finished with a line of 5.2 IP, one hit, one walk and a career-high 11 strikeouts.

Cruz Noriega entered in relief for Omaha, looking to get out of the sixth inning. Levi Jordan drew the Bats' second consecutive walk, which opened the floodgates for Louisville's offense. Will Benson ripped a single through the right side, knocking in his third run of the season to tie the game, 1-1. A wild pitch by Noriega brought Jordan home from third to put the Bats up by a run, and Marte's second hit of the game brought around Benson to give the Bats a 3-1 cushion moving into the bottom of the sixth.

Abbott allowed a second solo home run to open up the bottom of the frame, with former Bat Joey Wiemer blasting off to left field to cut the lead in half. The Storm Chasers were able to chase Abbott from the game after 5.2 strong innings, with Abbott striking out four and scattering six hits and two walks in his 2025 debut. The Bats brought in southpaw Joe La Sorsa to record the final out of the sixth.

La Sorsa stayed in the game after the seventh inning stretch but surrendered Omaha's third home run to leadoff an inning, a Luca Tresh shot to left-center that tied the game and ended Abbott's bid for a win.

The Bats offense bounced back in the top of the eighth, as Benson led off the inning with a triple to center. Rece Hinds was hit by a pitch later in the inning, and P.J. Higgins followed with a double that brought home both runners and gave Louisville its two-run lead back.

After a three up, three down bottom of the eighth by Alan Busenitz, the Louisville offense kept rolling in the ninth. After a leadoff walk by Ivan Johnson, the Bats took advantage of a wild pitch and a throwing error by Omaha pitcher Junior Fernandez to tally their sixth run of the game. Singles by Jordan and Marte brought around one more run for good measure, giving the Bats a 7-3 lead with three outs to go.

Zach Maxwell entered the game for his third appearance of the season, shutting down the Storm Chasers in the ninth and getting the Bats back in the win column with their third victory of 2025.

Marte and Benson led the way on offense for the Bats with multiple hits each, with Marte notching his second three-hit effort of the young season. Busenitz (W, 1-0) threw 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen earned him his first victory of 2025.

The Bats (3-1) and Storm Chasers (1-2) will continue their six-game set on Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call with WKDR Sports Talk 790 AM.

