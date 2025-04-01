Nashville Drops Opening Game of Road Trip in Gwinnett

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Sounds first road contest of the season ended in a 5-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday evening at Coolray Field. The Stripers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with MLB-rehabber Sean Murphy hitting a two-run home run off Sounds starter Bruce Zimmermann.

Another solo homer in the second added to the Sounds deficit. Nashville cracked the scoreboard and cut the lead to two runs as Jared Oliva delivered a RBI single in the third to score Anthony Seigler who had walked and stole second to put himself into scoring position ahead of Oliva.

Garrett Stallings relieved Zimmermann in the bottom of the fourth and proceeded to get a pair of ground outs in the inning but not before the Stripers were able to tack on two runs in the inning to make it 5-1. Nashville had a MLB-rehabber of their own with RHP Nick Mears making his season debut for the Sounds. He took over on the mound in the bottom of the fifth and worked 1.2 IP. He pitched around a leadoff single in his first inning of work and then got two outs following a leadoff double in the sixth before Easton McGee took over on the bump for Nashville. McGee got Murphy to ground out and left a pair of runners stranded in the inning to keep it a 5-1 game.

Offensively for the Sounds Caleb Durbin and Wes Clarke each collected a pair of hits to lead the way. Durbin finished 2-for-4 with a double while Clarke ended 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

McGee finished the game on the mound for the Sounds totaling 2.1 IP where he didn't allow a hit and picked up a pair of strikeouts after walking the first batter he faced.

The Sounds will look to end their current three-game slide on Wednesday morning. The Sounds and Stripers face off in a 10:05 a.m. first pitch with RHP Deivi Garcia (0-0, 0.00 ERA) set to face off against RHP Nathan Wiles in his season debut for Gwinnett.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DOUBLE DURBIN: Brewers no. 22-ranked prospect Caleb Durbin picked up his second double of the season on Tuesday against Gwinnett. His two doubles have him in a tie for the fifth-most in the International League in the early part of the season. His 10 total bases are tied for the sixth-most in the league after the Sounds wrapped up an early game in Gwinnett.

BOOTS WERE MADE FOR WALKIN: After drawing two more walks to start the series in Gwinnett, Anthony Seigler has drawn multiple walks in consecutive games for the Sounds and his four walks are one off the International League lead currently held by Rochester's Juan Yepez and Gwinnett's Eddy Alvarez. Seigler came around to score the Sounds only run on Tuesday after drawing one of his two walks and then stealing his first base of the year to get into scoring position.

WES IS MORE: Wes Clarke ended his two-game hitless streak to begin the season with a multi-hit performance on Tuesday. After going 0-for-8 in his two games played against Jacksonville over Opening Weekend, Clarke started his year 0-for-9 with a strikeout in his first plate appearance on Tuesday. He then proceeded to single in his next two plate appearances. Clarke ranked second in the Brewers farm system last year with 21 home runs and put together consecutive 20+ home run seasons in 2023-2024. He entered this year with 15 more home runs than anybody in the Brewers farm system over the past two seasons.

RISP REWARD: Nashville finished the game 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position as the team still struggles to capitalize on prime scoring opportunities. Through their first four games of the season, Nashville is hitting just .091 (3-for-33) and have left 47 runners on base. Only Scranton/WB (75) and Rochester (49) have left more runners on base than Nashville to begin the year after both teams also wrapped up their games on Tuesday.

OFF THE SLIDE: The Sounds had four 3+ game losing streaks in all of 2024 including a season-worst five game slide from June 13-18 at Gwinnett and vs. Durham. The team also lost four straight to start a series in Norfolk from April 30-May 3. The 1-3 start to the season is the worst for Nashville since also starting 1-3 to begin the 2019 season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.