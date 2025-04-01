Murphy's Blast Backs Waldrep as Stripers Earn First Win of 2025

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers took an early lead with the help of rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy and held on for a 5-1 series-opening win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday at Coolray Field. The win was their first of 2025, snapping a three-game slide.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett got going early in the first inning thanks to a two-run 415-foot blast from Murphy (1), who made his first MLB rehab appearance with the Stripers as he works back from a left ribcage fracture. Jose Devers added a pair of extra-base hits, a solo homer (1) in the second and an RBI double in the fourth.

Key Contributors: Braves' No. 4 prospect Hurston Waldrep (W, 1-0) shined in his first start of 2025 with 5.0 one-run innings (3 H, 1 BB, 7 SO). Both infielder Luke Waddell (1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB) and outfielder Eddy Alvarez (1-for-3, 1 BB, 1 HBP) reached base three times. Brian Moran, Enoli Paredes, and Domingo Gonzalez combined for 4.0 scoreless innings in relief.

Noteworthy: Murphy's first-inning homer was the third of his Stripers career, as he hit two on a rehab assignment in 2024. Waldrep's 5.0 innings were the most by a Stripers starter so far this year. With the home opener victory, Gwinnett avoided its first 0-4 start in franchise history.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 2): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. It's Education Day, this is the first opportunity for young Stripers fans to take in a game in a fun and educational environment. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.