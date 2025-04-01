Space Cowboys Best Bulls 2-0

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Shay Whitcomb doubled in the game's only two runs in the third inning as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys defeated the Durham Bulls in Durham's 2025 home opener on Tuesday night.

Whitcomb's double came after a pair of two-out walks by Joe Boyle (L, 0-1). The hit by the Space Cowboys' (2-2) right fielder was one of just two all night. Durham (2-2) pitchers held Sugar Land hitless over the final 7 1/3 innings.

The Bulls mustered six hits, but struck out 16 times and did not draw a walk in the loss. Durham pitchers also fanned 16 batters, but walked six.

Key Moments: Whitcomb's double against Boyle came after a pair of walks by Boyle, who had retired eight of the first nine batters. Brice Matthews walked on five pitches, then stole second. Luis Guillorme then drew a seven-pitch walk before Whitcomb's low liner over third baseman Coco Montes on the first pitch.

Play Of The Game: In the fifth inning, Bulls right fielder Dru Baker sprinted into the corner to rob Guillorme of extra bases. Baker smashed against the padding and took about two minutes before he ran off the field toward the Bulls dugout.

32 Ks: Durham's home opener featured a combined 32 strikeouts of the 54 outs recorded. Sugar Land whiffed 16 against no walks. Durham also fanned 16, but issued six walks, two of which scored in the third inning.

On Deck: Connor Seabold, who won 11 games last year in Korea with Samsung, makes the start for Durham against Tyler Ivey, who has missed the past two seasons with injuries. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM ET.

