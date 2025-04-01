Two-Run Ninth Leads Iowa Past Indy 2-1

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs answered late in the ninth inning in the first game of the six-game set and beat the Indianapolis Indians 2-1 at Victory Field.

Indianapolis scored in the bottom of the third inning off Chris Flexen for a 1-0 lead.

The I-Cubs were held scoreless for eight straight innings on five hits as Flexen ended the night tossing 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits and the lone run back in the third inning.

Iowa finally answered in the top of the ninth inning and took their first lead of the game for a 2-1 game as they loaded bases, thanks to a Ben Cowles walk, a single from James Triantos and an intentional walk by Eddy Yean.

Chase Strumpf walked which tied the game and Christian Franklin grounded into a double play but scored Triantos for the 2-1 lead as the I-Cubs won a thriller.

Iowa's pitching staff combined for nine punchouts as Flexen led the way with five of them.

The I-Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday, April 2 as first pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT/6:35 p.m. ET and right hander Caleb Kilian will take the mound for Iowa.

