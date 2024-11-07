Sounds Unveil Military Ticket Pack

November 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds have announced the Military Ticket Pack, a five-game ticket package that is a 50% discount on day of game price available for active duty and veterans. Military members can purchase tickets to five 2025 game dates (March 28, May 25, July 3, August 31 and September 11) from now through Monday, November 11 at 11:59 p.m.

The two options include Select Section seats for $77 (sections 105-107 and 118-121) or Premium Section seats for $96 (sections 108-118). Packages exclusively for active military or veterans can be purchased.

The five game dates included in the pack are Opening Day (March 28), Salute to Armed Forces Day (May 25), Independence Day Celebration (July 3), Lakor Day Sunday (August 31) and First Responders Night (September 11).

Sales will conclude on Monday, November 11 at 11:59 p.m. Sales tax and fees are included in the $77 and $96 prices.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2025 season begins on Friday, March 28 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.