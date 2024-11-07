'Tis the Season: Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday Set for Saturday, December 7

INDIANAPOLIS - After a successful Halloween-themed event at Victory Field, the Indianapolis Indians' mascot Rowdie has been hard at work preparing for Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air. The holiday event runs from 8-11 AM on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Elements Financial Club at Victory Field, and it includes a pancake breakfast, photo opportunity with Rowdie dressed as Santa Claus, face painting and crafts.

Admission for children 14 and under is $22 and includes a 2025 Knot Hole Kids Club membership. Adult tickets are $5. In addition to face painting and meeting Rowdie, children may decorate ornaments and color. Markers and additional supplies will be provided.

Pancakes will be served to each attendee. Complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, water and milk will be served at the home plate bar in the Elements Financial Club. No additional concessions will be available. The Hot Corner Gift Shop will be open to fulfill any holiday shopping needs.

Limited free parking will be available beginning at 7:30 AM. Enter the Victory Field parking lot on the west side of the stadium at the Washington/Maryland entrance before proceeding through the guest relations entrance for elevator access to the Elements Financial Club. The event is indoor and will go on rain, snow or shine.

The Indians open the 2025 season on March 28 at St. Paul before returning to Victory Field for the home opener on April 1 vs. Iowa. Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

