Mud Hens Celebrate Navigato's Birthday with Ten-Run Shutout
May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Despite being held scoreless through four innings, the Mud Hens shut out the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 10-0. Things changed drastically for the Hens hitting wise as downtown Toledo erupted with roars and some barks from the dogs.
Though Ty Madden was the projected starter, cancellations in Detroit and delays in Toledo led to MLB rehabber Shelby Miller to take the mound instead. Miller's time on the mound was short lived as he only pitched the first inning in which he gave up a lead-off triple to Jorbit Vivas and picked up a strikeout.
Alex Lange would take over in the second inning. He had an impressive start going one, two, three with three strikeouts. Toledo would make yet another change on the mound in the third inning, bringing out Brenan Hanifee. Hanifee was able to prevent any hits and only gave up one walk in his two-innings pitched.
The RailRiders saw some success of their own from the mound. Edgar Barclay had the Hens hitless until giving up a base hit to Dillon Dingler in the bottom of the fourth, though nothing would come of it.
"It's kind of one of those situations where a guy is just living around the zone," Dingler said when asked about Barclay's pitching. "It's just one of those things where you're just trying not to get yourself out."
The fifth inning brought with it Devin Sweet. The Mud Hens found themselves in a bit of a jam following a single off the bat of Taylor Trammell and a walk drawn by Jeter Downs to put runners on first and second for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The runners were able to advance off of a sacrifice bunt by former Major Leaguer Greg Allen. Toledo escaped unscathed though as Sweet struckout Vivas and then forced a groundout from Oswald Peraza.
The Mud Hens experienced some hitting woes during their series in Louisville, but they were finally able to shake that off in the bottom of the fifth. With Keston Hiura on first, Buddy Kennedy hit a double off the wall after six-straight foul balls to give Toledo the 1-0 lead. The Hens quickly expanded their lead with an RBI single from Andrew Navigato.
Sweet continued to take care of business, but after giving up the lead to Toledo Barclay's night would come to an end. Clayton Andrews would be the replacement going into the sixth inning. The Hens hitters would feast on his struggles as they expanded to a 5-0 lead. A Dingler double would score Justyn-Henry Malloy following his third steal of the season. Then, Keston Hiura finally shook off a five-game hitting skid with a two-run homer deep into right field, to put Toledo up 5-0.
With their newfound lead, the Mud Hens would bring Trey Wingenter to the rubber. He would find himself in some trouble after loading the bases with a Trammell double and two bases conceded. He would hold the RailRiders scoreless and picked up two strikeouts and forced a flyout to close the top of the seventh.
If the RailRiders thought they had any chance before, that hope would die in the bottom of the seventh. Navigato would celebrate his birthday with a solo homer deep into left to take the 6-0 lead. Parker Meadows would join in on the party delivering a back-to-back homer to take the touchdown lead. Jace Jung kept things going with a double to left with Malloy moving from first to third. Dingler would "kick a field goal" with his three-run homer to dead center to make it a 10-0 Toledo lead.
From there, the Hens would have Andrew Vasquez close out the game as their 10-0 lead proved to be too much for the RailRiders.
Notables:
Dillon Dingler (3-4, HR, 2B, BB, 4 RBI, 2 R)
Keston Hiura (1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R)
Andrew Navigato (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)
Parker Meadows (2-5, HR, RBI, R)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 28, 2024
- Winning Streak Pushed to Five with 8-3 Win Over Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mud Hens Celebrate Navigato's Birthday with Ten-Run Shutout - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis One-Hits Nashville to Start Six-Game Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Power Past the WooSox on Tuesday, 9-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Bulls Drop Trip Opener to Jacksonville, 8-3 - Durham Bulls
- Mud Hens Blank RailRiders, 10-0 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Fall in Series Opener to Knights - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Blast Way to Series Opening Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Offense Stalls For Norfolk In Series Opening Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Drops Series Opener to Buffalo, 7-5, on Tuesday Night at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Mets
- Holmes Masterful in First Start as Stripers Beat Norfolk 4-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Iowa Falls in Series Opener at Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Adon Deals in Game One, Red Wings Split Doubleheader with Saints - Rochester Red Wings
- Pitching Paces Bats to 3-2 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.28 G2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Win Home Game in Rochester, 4-1 in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.28 G1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Downed by Red Wings in Game One of Doubleheader, 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Woodford Promoted, Flurry of Roster Moves - Charlotte Knights
- May 28 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Celebrating Women in Sports: A Red Wings Special Event - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Continue 2024 Publix Family Movie Night Calendar on July 13 with "Kung Fu Panda 4" - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Marlins Send García to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - May 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Catcher Grant Koch Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Nashville Sounds Reveal Specialty Jersey for Military Appreciation Night - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: May 28 - June 2 - Louisville Bats
- Robert Jr. to Begin MLB Rehab Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Not Just a Fly-By: Shoofly Pie Honored as 'Pigs 2024 Salute to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Introduce Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk at Innovative Field - Rochester Red Wings
- José Butto Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Mud Hens Celebrate Navigato's Birthday with Ten-Run Shutout
- Baddoo's Base Running Isn't Enough in 9-3 Loss
- Sammons and Tassin Shine in Double-Header Losses
- Mud Hens Secure Victory against the Bats in Two Extra Innings
- Two Home Runs Highlight a Close 5-7 Battle Against the Bats