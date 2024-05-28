Mud Hens Celebrate Navigato's Birthday with Ten-Run Shutout

Despite being held scoreless through four innings, the Mud Hens shut out the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 10-0. Things changed drastically for the Hens hitting wise as downtown Toledo erupted with roars and some barks from the dogs.

Though Ty Madden was the projected starter, cancellations in Detroit and delays in Toledo led to MLB rehabber Shelby Miller to take the mound instead. Miller's time on the mound was short lived as he only pitched the first inning in which he gave up a lead-off triple to Jorbit Vivas and picked up a strikeout.

Alex Lange would take over in the second inning. He had an impressive start going one, two, three with three strikeouts. Toledo would make yet another change on the mound in the third inning, bringing out Brenan Hanifee. Hanifee was able to prevent any hits and only gave up one walk in his two-innings pitched.

The RailRiders saw some success of their own from the mound. Edgar Barclay had the Hens hitless until giving up a base hit to Dillon Dingler in the bottom of the fourth, though nothing would come of it.

"It's kind of one of those situations where a guy is just living around the zone," Dingler said when asked about Barclay's pitching. "It's just one of those things where you're just trying not to get yourself out."

The fifth inning brought with it Devin Sweet. The Mud Hens found themselves in a bit of a jam following a single off the bat of Taylor Trammell and a walk drawn by Jeter Downs to put runners on first and second for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The runners were able to advance off of a sacrifice bunt by former Major Leaguer Greg Allen. Toledo escaped unscathed though as Sweet struckout Vivas and then forced a groundout from Oswald Peraza.

The Mud Hens experienced some hitting woes during their series in Louisville, but they were finally able to shake that off in the bottom of the fifth. With Keston Hiura on first, Buddy Kennedy hit a double off the wall after six-straight foul balls to give Toledo the 1-0 lead. The Hens quickly expanded their lead with an RBI single from Andrew Navigato.

Sweet continued to take care of business, but after giving up the lead to Toledo Barclay's night would come to an end. Clayton Andrews would be the replacement going into the sixth inning. The Hens hitters would feast on his struggles as they expanded to a 5-0 lead. A Dingler double would score Justyn-Henry Malloy following his third steal of the season. Then, Keston Hiura finally shook off a five-game hitting skid with a two-run homer deep into right field, to put Toledo up 5-0.

With their newfound lead, the Mud Hens would bring Trey Wingenter to the rubber. He would find himself in some trouble after loading the bases with a Trammell double and two bases conceded. He would hold the RailRiders scoreless and picked up two strikeouts and forced a flyout to close the top of the seventh.

If the RailRiders thought they had any chance before, that hope would die in the bottom of the seventh. Navigato would celebrate his birthday with a solo homer deep into left to take the 6-0 lead. Parker Meadows would join in on the party delivering a back-to-back homer to take the touchdown lead. Jace Jung kept things going with a double to left with Malloy moving from first to third. Dingler would "kick a field goal" with his three-run homer to dead center to make it a 10-0 Toledo lead.

From there, the Hens would have Andrew Vasquez close out the game as their 10-0 lead proved to be too much for the RailRiders.

Notables:

Dillon Dingler (3-4, HR, 2B, BB, 4 RBI, 2 R)

Keston Hiura (1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Andrew Navigato (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Parker Meadows (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

