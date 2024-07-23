Let's Play, Toledo Initiative Encourages Kids to Get Outside and Play

Toledo Mud Hens players are not the only ones playing games this summer. Kids from all over the Toledo region are taking parks, and streets by storm to participate in the Mud Hens and Walleye's Let's Play initiative.

Currently in its first season under Mud Hens and Walleye management, Let's Play is a community program that focuses on fostering a passion for sports while teaching the fundamentals of both baseball and hockey. Kids are encouraged to not just learn the basics, but also participate in healthy competition and make new friends.

This summer, Let's Play includes two unique and completely free camps thanks in part to long-time Mud Hens and Walleye corporate partner Meijer. They are the Meijer Street Series and the Meijer City Park Series.

The Meijer Street Series, which takes place in Meijer parking lots across metro-Toledo, specifically focuses on hockey and serves as a fun introduction to the sport. The camps teach kids from ages 6-12 how to stick handle, pass, shoot and more. Each session includes stations dedicated to learning a different skill and campers always end with a competitive scrimmage.

Similar to the Street Series, the Meijer City Park Series teaches campers about the fundamentals of hockey as well as baseball. Camps take place in parks throughout Toledo giving local kids greater access to learn both games.

The fun and learning do not stop for kids at the end of each camp. Every Let's Play participant receives a t-shirt along with a hockey stick and ball or baseball and bat (depending on the camp they attend) to practice with at home. LT Smith, Youth Sports Coordinator for the Hens and Walleye, said giving away equipment is an important aspect of the camp's mission.

"Giving kids an opportunity to say, 'Hey, you can go face your friends at home with all this equipment that you received today,' is huge because you are teaching them about positive, fun and healthy play," said Smith.

Smith said parents notice the program's success, as their kids continue to build friendships and practice healthy competition at home.

"They'll always talk about how, 'Hey my son or daughter brought their hockey stick or baseball bat home and they went and talked to their friends and got a game going,'" said Smith.

Let's Play focuses on much more than just learning how to shoot a puck or hit a home run. Smith said the program's goal is to give kids an opportunity to learn lifelong skills in a positive atmosphere.

"The goal for the Let's Play initiative is to give all kids an opportunity to try baseball and hockey for no cost," said Smith. "You learn more than just the game of hockey and baseball, you learn communication, teamwork, competition, positivity, and more."

The summer is moving fast, but there is still time for kids to sign up for a Let's Play camp.

