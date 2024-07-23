Seth Beer's 3 Homers Lift Indians over I-Cubs

July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - Behind three Seth Beer homers, the Indianapolis Indians (41-52) defeated the Iowa Cubs (43-54) by a 13-6 score on Tuesday evening at Principal Park, the I-Cubs' first home game since July 6.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the first, as the first three batters of the night reached base to load the bases and then Malcom Nunez singled in Ji-Hwan Bae before Henry Davis scored when Edward Olivares grounded into a double play.

Owen Caissie put the Cubs on the board with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the inning, a lined shot that traveled 379 feet and was hit 109 miles per hour off the bat.

Beer made it 3-1 with his first home run of the game in the second, but Iowa tied it 3-3 by the end of the third, off RBI doubles by Jake Hager and Chase Strumpf in the bottom of the second and third, respectively.

From that point however, highlighted by two more homers by Beer and one by Jake Lamb, accounting for seven total runs, the visitors outscored the I-Cubs 10-3.

Indy scored one in the fourth and three apiece in the fifth, sixth and seventh to take the victory, 13-6.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Tuesday ended a five game streak of I-Cubs contests that were decided by one run

- Alexander Canario launched his 18th home run of the season in the ninth inning...He is tied for eighth in the International League in that category

- Seth Beer became the third player this season to hit three home runs in a game against the I-Cubs and the first opponent to do it at Principal Park since St. Paul's Spencer Steer in 2022

Iowa will play against Indianapolis on Wednesday for the second of a six-game set with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

