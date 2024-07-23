Stripers' Offense Breaks Out in Ninth Inning to Put Away Durham, 11-3
July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, NC. - The Gwinnett Stripers (11-11) turned a tense ninth inning into a comfortable ride to victory by erupting for eight runs to inflate a 3-2 lead when the inning began into a 11-3 blowout victory over the Durham Bulls (9-13) on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Decisive Plays: A solo home run by Osleivis Basabe off Darius Vines (W, 3-3) in the first inning put Durham ahead 1-0. The Stripers answered to tie the game on an RBI single by Drake Baldwin in the third inning. Alejo Lopez put the Stripers in front 2-1 on a solo home run (3) the next inning. The lead grew to 3-1 on an RBI fielder's choice from Luis Liberato in the sixth. Durham got within a run in the seventh, but Gwinnett busted out for eight runs in the ninth featuring a two-run double from Luke Waddell and a two-run single from Lopez.
Key Contributors: Baldwin and Waddell had two RBI games while Lopez (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) and J.P. Martinez (3-for-5, 2 2B) led the way offensively for Gwinnett. On the mound, Vines (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO) worked his tenth quality start in his Gwinnett career. Durham got a home run from Basabe and a pair of doubles from Bob Seymour.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett improved to 10-6 in Tuesday games this season, their best record by day of the week. Vines set a new season-high with eight strikeouts. The eight-run ninth inning tied the season-high for Gwinnett, previously set against Durham on June 6.
Next Game (Wednesday, July 24): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Zach Logue (3-6, 3.08 ERA) will start for Gwinnett opposed by RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) in his second start of the season for Durham.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 30): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
