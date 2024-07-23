You Could Win the Ceremonial First Pitch with Donation to Used Equipment Drive, July 28

If you ever dreamed of taking the mound and throwing that all important Ceremonial First Pitch, well here's your opportunity to make that dream come true AND help fulfill the dreams of young kids who just want to play! The Bisons have once again teamed up with 'Leveling the Playing Field' to hold a Used Sports Equipment Drive for the team's game on Sunday, July 28 and we're raffling off the game's Ceremonial First Pitch among donators! (Game 1:05 p.m. | Drive begins at 11:00 a.m.). GET MY TICKETS

Donations of new/gently used sports equipment from all sports will be accepted at a special Leveling the Playing Field donation table next to the Sahlen Field Box Office. All fans that make a donation will receive entry to win the chance to throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch. So, keep that arm lose, because we are going to draw our winner at 12:30 p.m. in order to get the winner down to the field in time to throw a strike!

Donations can be made by fans attending the Bisons game on Sunday, July 28 or anyone that wants to participate to help provide sports equipment to kids who need it. Game Tickets are available on Bisons.com at the Sahlen Field Box Office and are 20% OFF when purchased in advance of game day.

The Bisons game on July 28 is also the Bisons annual Team Autograph Day and Team Photo Giveaway presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Care. We're opening the ballpark early at the special time of 11:30 a.m. with a Team Photo Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate. The autograph session on the field with Bisons players will run from 11:35 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

How to Level Up the Playing Field

Did you know that 1 in 5 underserved households are not getting their kids involved in athletics because of the rising price of sporting equipment? Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit that collects and redistributes free sports equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities here in Buffalo!

So clean out your garages and clear the yard of gently used sporting equipment so that ALL kids have the opportunity to play sports! To learn more about LPF, please visit www.levelingtheplayingfield.org, visit them on Instagram @lpfwny or contact us at 716-217-1875.

