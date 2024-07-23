Redbirds Mash Multiple Homers in Loss at Clippers to Start Series
July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game series and 12-game road trip with an 8-6 loss to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Tuesday night Columbus.
Second baseman Thomas Saggese, right fielder Moises Gomez and first baseman Luken Baker each added to the 2024 home run tally in the series opener. Saggese put Memphis on the board with a solo shot in the sixth, his 12th of the season. Gomez whacked his first home run since coming off the Injured List on a solo home run in the same frame. First baseman Luken Baker brought the Redbirds within a run with his league-leading 26th home run of the season, a three-run home run to bring his RBI total to 66.
Gordon Graceffo made his first start post-All-Star Break on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits, walked one and struck out two in a 5.0-inning start. MLB Rehabber Riley O'Brien allowed one hit in a scoreless inning, his second appearance of the rehab assignment with Memphis.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
