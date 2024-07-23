Tuesday's Series Opener in Norfolk Postponed
July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Tuesday's series between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to pending inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wednesday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning contests, with game two scheduled to get underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Coverage will begin at 5:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 23, 2024
- Tuesday's Series Opener in Norfolk Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- July 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Fans... Assemble Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night Returns August 10 - Buffalo Bisons
- Let's Play, Toledo Initiative Encourages Kids to Get Outside and Play - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Sounds Release 2025 Home Schedule - Nashville Sounds
- Brooks Kriske Radiates Consistency, Reliability in 2024 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Tuesday's Series Opener in Norfolk Postponed
- Jacksonville Secures First Sweep Since 2019
- Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader Against Durham
- Jacksonville, Durham Washed out Friday Night
- Jumbo Shrimp Continue 2024 Publix Family Movie Night Calendar on September 7 with "Paw Patrol: the Mighty Movie