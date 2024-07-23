Tuesday's Series Opener in Norfolk Postponed

NORFOLK, Va. - Tuesday's series between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to pending inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning contests, with game two scheduled to get underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Coverage will begin at 5:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

