Tuesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Postponed
July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Tuesday night's game vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed due to pending inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, July 24. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
Fans may exchange their July 23, 2024 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2024 regular season home game. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for July 23, 2024 game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2024, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their July 20, 2024 ticket(s).
Ticket Information
Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. Fans can purchase individual game tickets on norfolktides.com. Fans can also purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 23, 2024
- Tuesday's Series Opener in Norfolk Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- July 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Fans... Assemble Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night Returns August 10 - Buffalo Bisons
- Let's Play, Toledo Initiative Encourages Kids to Get Outside and Play - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Sounds Release 2025 Home Schedule - Nashville Sounds
- Brooks Kriske Radiates Consistency, Reliability in 2024 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.