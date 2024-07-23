Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 vs. Lehigh Valley

July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-7, 48-46) vs. Cocos Locos de Rochester (13-8, 51-43)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Kolby Allard (2-6, 5.46) vs. RHP Brad Lord (2-0, 4.35)

HOMEWARD BOUND: The Rochester Red Wings failed to salvage the series and Syracuse completed the three-game sweep in the finale Sunday afternoon, 4-3 in a back-and-forth contest...CF DYLAN CREWS' fourth Triple-A home run gave Rochester an early lead in the third, and C BRADY LINDSLY and RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN combined for four hits, two doubles and an RBI to lead the offense...RHP TY TICE and LHP TIM CATE both turned in scoreless outings with the pair not allowing a hit in the two innings they recorded...the Red Wings return home for a two week homestand, beginning with a six-game set against Lehigh Valley...Rochester RHP BRAD LORD is slated to make the start, against IronPigs LHP Kolby Allard.

CREWSIN' ON THROUGH: CF DYLAN CREWS smacked his fourth career Triple-A home run Sunday afternoon, finishing 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI, two walks, and a run scored...the Nationals top prospect hold a team-best eight-game hitting streak that began on 7/5 against Buffalo...over that stretch, Crews holds a .954 OPS and a .303 (10-for-33) batting average, both rank first among all qualified hitters on the team...

Since the LSU alum was promoted to Triple-A on 6/18, Crews' four home runs leads the team, nine extra-base hits are tied for most on the team, his 26 hits and his .398 slugging percentage rank second, and .762 OPS is third-best among all qualified Red Wings.

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS: LF STONE GARRETT threw out a runner at home plate Sunday, and CF DYLAN CREWS caught a runner of his own at third base...this is the first time the Red Wings outfield has recorded two assists in a game since 8/20/2023 at Buffalo, and the first time they have done so against Syracuse since 5/26/2022...

Rochester's outfield has not recorded three outfield assists in a game since 6/23/2014 at Buffalo, and have recorded two 35 other times since at least 2004.

THEY HAD US IN THE FIRST HALF: The Red Wings offense tallied 10 hits Sunday, their 32nd time with double digit hits this season, and fifth time in July...since the second half began on 6/25, Rochester has posted a total of 189 hits, fifth-most in the International League and 12 behind league-leading Durham and Lehigh Valley (201)...

The Red Wings offense also ranks in the IL second-half top five with 118 RBI (T-2nd), 42 doubles (T-2nd), 25 stolen bases (T-3rd), 123 runs scored (4th), and a .440 slugging percentage (5th).

DON'T LET THE HORN GET HOT: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN collected a pair of hits for the second-straight game Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-5 with a double, his third two-bagger in his last two games...he now leads the team with 19 doubles and has clubbed 39 extra-base hits this season, tied for fourth-most in the International League with Norfolk's Coby Mayo.

LIND-SANITY: C BRADY LINDSLY became the sixth Red Wing with 10 doubles on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 while adding an RBI in the series finale...the lefty catcher is now hitting .264 (39-for-148) this season, which is 10th-best among International League catchers with at least 125 at-bats...

With runners on base, Lindsly carries a .303 line (23-for-76) which is third-best among active players on the team (min. 50 at-bats).

THE TICE IS RIGHT: RHP TY TICE turned in his second-straight scoreless appearance on Sunday, tossing a clean inning while walking two and striking out one...through his first three appearances with Rochester, the Arkansas native is holding opponents to just a .143 batting average with a WHIP of 1.00.

STONE COLD: LF STONE GARRETT picked up another hit in the finale on Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a run scored...through his first 10 games in July, Garrett leads the team with a .364 batting average (12-for-33), a .636 slugging percentage and a 1.124 OPS...he's also reached base at a .488 clip (2nd), with two home runs (T-2nd) and three doubles (T-2nd) over that stretch...

The double was the 130th of his MiLB career.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.