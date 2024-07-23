SWB Game Notes - July 23

July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (10-10, 45-50) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-12, 51-43)

Game 95 | Home Game 43 | PNC Field | Tuesday, July 23, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Brad Keller (2-2, 5.14) vs LHP Thomas Pannone (4-8, 4.37 w/ IOW)

SHUTOUT CITY - The RailRiders shutout the Buffalo Bisons 4-0 on Sunday's series finale. It was their 8th shutout victory of the season, compared to just three losses.

THESE TWO- Last time the RailRiders and Red Sox met up, their Saturday night contest was rained out and postponed. The two teams will make it up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game at 5:05 PM. It will be SWB's eighth two-game day of the season and their second against Worcester.

PANNONE PRESENT - The New York Yankees signed free agent Thomas Pannone to a minor league contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The lefty starter was released by the Cubs after making 19 starts for Triple-A Iowa. Pannone joins his seventh organization while having pitched in the majors for two of them. With Toronto and Milwaukee, Pannone made 50 appearances for a 5.46 earned run average in the Bigs.

ESCARRA ELECTRIC- J.C. Escarra went 6-for-9 in his first two games with the RailRiders. He drove in a pair of runs while scoring three of his own. Escarra played first base and catcher, nabbing the first runner he saw stealing.

PITCHING PROWESS- The RailRiders pitching held the best earned run average on the week with just a 0.31 ERA in 29.1 innings of work. This is the second most baseball pitched by a team in the league, behind Buffalo's 30 frames. The next best ERA was Sacramento's 2.00. SWB allowed just one earned run on just 13 hits (also the least allowed). The bullpen combined for sixteen total frames with just one earned run, including six hitless on Saturday. Only Victor González and Oddanier Mosqueda gave up hits and Duane Underwood Jr. an uneared run on a wild pitch.

SACRIFICE SUCCESS - SWB has recorded 32 sacrifice flies and 10 sacrifice bunts this season. Jeter Downs leads the way with 7 sac flies and two sac bunts, tied with Brandon Lockridge. Last summer, the team had 34 sacrifice flies and just four sacrifice bunts.

CHASEN CAN- Reliever Chasen Shreve has yet to allow an earned run in seven appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He spent parts of four seasons from 2015-2017 and 2022 affiliated with New York. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24. The 33-year-old has a 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

SEASON WINS- Despite a slow start to the second half, the RailRiders still remain one of the top teams on the season in the International League. Their 51 total wins are tied for third most with Rochester in the IL to Omaha's 61 and Syracuse's 60.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.