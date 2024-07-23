Bisons Fans... Assemble Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night Returns August 10

July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

To all the Superheroes in Western New York and Southern Ontario... assemble! The fan-favorite Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night returns Saturday, August 10th as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings, featuring custom jerseys, photos with fan costumers, postgame fireworks and much more! (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m. or Early Entry Pack Holders 5:00 p.m.)!

Everything you love about this great Sahlen Field tradition is back, so get to the ballpark early to see everyone dressed in their f avorite hero and villain costumes a nd get your pictures with the Great Fan Costumers! There is even an Early Entry Ticket Package available for fans to get into the ballpark early! The Bisons team will once again wear their custom Marvel Caps and Jerseys during the game and fans can stay for a Postgame On-Field Show with Fireworks to cap off an incredible night at the ballpark! Tickets & Early Entry Ticket Pack

Get locked in for this year's Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game with a a special ticket package that saves you money and helps you get the most out of this great event. There are a limited number of Early Entry Family Packs available for the game. The pack includes tickets & food for the whole family (customizable amounts) PLUS a great gift shop discount and entrance into Sahlen Field at 5:00 p.m., 35 minutes before gates open... all for a SAVINGS OVER 20%!

Single-Game Tickets for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game are $21 each, but just $17 each when you purchase in advance of game day!

