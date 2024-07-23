Beer Hammers Three Homers in Statement Series-Opening Slugfest
July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Seth Beer became just the ninth Indians batter in franchise history to hit three home runs in a single game as Indianapolis slugged its way to a 13-6 series-opening victory over the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at Principal Park.
Beer, who went 4-for-5 with four runs, three homers and five RBI in the statement victory, is the first Indian to log a three-homer game since Micah Franklin on Sept. 1, 2001, vs. Toledo, and the first to do so on the road since Willie Greene on Aug. 22, 1995, at Omaha. The feat ties his career high in homers, following his first three-homer game on Sept. 1, 2023, with Double-A Amarillo vs. Midland. He also tied his career highs in runs and RBI.
After the Indians (8-12, 41-52) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Seth Beer launched his first long ball of the night in the second to erase a leadoff shot by Owen Caissie. The game quickly was knotted at three runs apiece, with the I-Cubs scoring in each of their first three frames.
Beer's second blast - a one-out solo shot in the fourth inning - broke the tie for good. Jake Lamb followed in the fifth, cashing in back-to-back leadoff singles by Alika Williams and Ji Hwan Bae with a three-run shot over the wall in left-center field to extend the lead to 7-3.
Iowa (10-12, 43-54) inched back with one run in the bottom of the fifth, but a two-run single by Henry Davis highlighted the Indians second of three consecutive three-run frames in the top of the sixth.
Following back-to-back free bases to kick off the seventh, Beer clinched his three-homer performance with a long ball to center field, capping the scoring for the Indians.
Domingo Germán (W, 5-4) earned his fifth-straight win, backed by his team's offensive outpouring after tossing 5.0 four-run innings with six strikeouts. Major league rehabbers Hunter Stratton and Ryan Borucki each appeared in the game, combining for four strikeouts over 2.2 innings.
Kyle McGowin (L, 0-2) and Caleb Kilian took the brunt of Indy's hot bats, with McGowin tagged for seven runs over 5.0 frames.
The Indians have now hit 18 home runs over seven games at Principal Park this season after launching 14 from May 21-26.
Indianapolis and Iowa face off again on Wednesday afternoon at 1:08 PM ET. RHP Dan Straily (1-6, 4.88) will take the mound for the I-Cubs while the Indians have yet to name a starter.
