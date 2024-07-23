IronPigs Walked-Off on by Red Wings in Series Opener

July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, N.Y. - Despite a four-hit game from Buddy Kennedy and a masterful outing from Kolby Allard, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (48-47, 14-8) were walked-off on by the Rochester Red Wings (52-43, 14-8) by a final of 4-3 on Tuesday night at Innovative Field.

After a scoreless battle for the first three frames, the 'Pigs drew first blood in the fourth. Rafael Marchan singled to start the frame and Kennedy later doubled him home with two outs.

The lead was short lived as Travis Blankenhorn belted a two-run homer, his 20th for Rochester, in the last of the fourth put the Red Wings up 2-1.

The 'Pigs struck right back in the fifth. Carlos De La Cruz singled with one out and Cal Stevenson followed with a triple to drive him in, tying the game at 2-2.

With one away in the sixth, Kennedy broke the deadlock with a solo homer, his seventh with the 'Pigs, making it 3-2.

That scoreline held all the way until the last of the ninth. Joey Meneses doubled to start the frame and Erick Mejia then pinch-ran for him. After a flyout, pinch-hitter Jake Alu bounced a single up the middle to score Mejia and tie the game. After a fielder's choice replaced Alu with Jack Dunn at first base, Darren Baker singled to put the winning run at second base. Dylan Crews then stepped in and ripped a grounder to short that Scott Kingery made a diving stop on, but his flip to second base from his belly was off-target, allowing Dunn to score the winning run.

Rico Garcia (5-2) fired a scoreless ninth to earn the win for the Red Wings, walking one and striking out two without allowing a hit.

Max Lazar (2-3) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding two runs (one earned) on four hits.

Allard didn't factor into the decision for the 'Pigs but he did post his third straight Quality Start. He went six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits and two walks, striking out four.

The IronPigs and Red Wings square off again on Wednesday, July 24th, at 6:05 p.m. at Innovative Field. The 'Pigs are slated to hand the ball to Mick Abel (2-7, 6.88) while the Red Wings are yet to announce their starter.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.