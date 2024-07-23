Stripers Pull Away Late; Bulls Fall, 11-3

July 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - An eight-run Gwinnett ninth inning broke open a tight game as the Stripers beat Durham 11-3 in the Bulls' homestand opener on Tuesday night at the DBAP.

Osleivis Basabe hit a first inning home run against Stripers starter Darius Vines (W, 3-3) for a 1-0 lead. But Gwinnett (11-11) tied the game with a run in the third and went ahead on an Alejo Lopez homer in the fourth against Ian Seymour (L, 0-1).

Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, Jake Mangum singled with one out, then stole second. Logan Driscoll walked ahead of a run-scoring double to right from Bob Seymour as the Bulls closed to within 3-2. Following a walk to fill the bases, Kameron Misner popped out before Basabe grounded into a force out to end the threat.

In the eighth, Gwinnett left fielder JP Martinez made a diving catch of a Mangum sliced flyball with a runner at first to preserve the lead.

The Stripers pushed across eight runs in the ninth against Enmanuel Mejia and Nathan Wiles to put the game away.

Seymour allowed two runs over five innings to take the loss in his Durham 2024 debut.

The series continues Wednesday night with Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0.00) scheduled to make a rehab start for the Tampa Bay Rays opposite Zach Logue (3-6, 3.08) at 6:35 PM ET.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.