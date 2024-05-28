Holmes Masterful in First Start as Stripers Beat Norfolk 4-2

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Gwinnett closer Grant Holmes was more than impressive in his first career start with the club as he tossed 5.0 one-run innings and struck out seven to lead the Stripers (24-28) to a 4-2 victory over the Norfolk Tides (28-24) on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The win snapped the Stripers' season-long four-game losing streak.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers gave Holmes early backing, loading the bases in the first inning against Chayce McDermott (L, 1-3) and getting RBI singles from Eli White and Phillip Evans to go up 2-0. Norfolk's lone run off Holmes came from their first batter as Jackson Holliday launched a solo home run to right-center to make it 2-1. Gwinnett got the run back in the second as Forrest Wall doubled and scored on an RBI single by David Fletcher. Daniel Johnson's RBI single off Jackson Stephens made it a one-run game again in the sixth, but Yuli Gurriel doubled and scored in the seventh for a 4-2 advantage.

Key Contributors: Holmes (W, 3-1), making his first start in his 66th career appearance with Gwinnett, held Norfolk to one run on one hit, walked two, and struck out seven over 5.0 innings. Stephens (H, 1), Ben Bowden (H, 2), and Ken Giles (S, 2) held the lead the rest of the way. Evans (4-for-5, RBI), Wall (3-for-5, double, run), and Gurriel (2-for-4, double, run) all had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers. Holliday went 1-for-3 with the homer for Norfolk.

Noteworthy: Gurriel extended his on-base streak to 16 with his multi-hit effort, though Luke Williams went 0-for-4 to snap his nine-game hitting streak. Evans is the first Gwinnett player to tally four hits in a game this year. Over his last four outings since moving into a multi-inning role, Holmes is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA (3 ER in 16.0 IP), 0.94 WHIP, and .182 BAA.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 29): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Taylor Widener (2-2, 3.48) is scheduled to start for the Stripers, while the Tides have RHP Brandon Young making his Triple-A debut.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

