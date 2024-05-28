Winning Streak Pushed to Five with 8-3 Win Over Durham

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tristan Gray homered and Javier Sanoja tripled and drove in three runs as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp took an 8-3 victory over the Durham Bulls for their fifth straight win from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Trailing 2-0, Jacksonville (24-28) took the lead in the second and never looked back. Troy Johnston drew a leadoff walk against Durham (21-31) starter Shane Baz (L, 0-3). Will Banfield and Tristan Gray smacked consecutive singles and Sanoja cleared the bases with a three-run triple, flipping the script 3-2. Two batters later, Xavier Edwards smacked an RBI single, pushing the lead to 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp continued to build their lead in the bottom of the third. Jonah Bride started off with a double and tagged up for third on a fly out from Johnston. Banfield drove in Bride on a sac fly pushing the lead to 5-2. Gray extended the lead with a solo blast to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 6-2 advantage.

After three scoreless frames, Jacksonville added a run in the seventh. Avisaíl García singled and went to second on a single from Bride. A fielder's choice coupled with an error allowed García to score from second giving the Jumbo Shrimp a five-run advantage, 7-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp's final tally came in the bottom of the eighth. Marty Costes led off with a single and Victor Mesa Jr. walked two batters later. With runners on first and second, Griffin Conine laced a base hit, scoring Costes from second increasing the lead to 8-2.

Durham got one run back in the top of the ninth. Ronny Simon singled and Tristan Peters walked to put runners on first and second. Two batters later, C.J. Hinojosa doubled in Simon to cut the deficit to 8-3. Jacksonville closer Huascar Brazobán struck out Kameron Misner and induced a ground out to Junior Caminero to slam the door shut for the Jumbo Shrimp's fifth consecutive win.

The Bulls started off hot in the top of the first. With two outs, Curtis Mead singled and Austin Shenton walked. Ruben Cardenas smacked a base hit, plating Mead to give Durham the initial 1-0 lead. Shenton went first-to-third on the base hit and scored on a double by Simon, increasing the advantage to 2-0.

Jacksonville and Durham continue their series Wednesday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Vallente Bellozo (0-0, 12.27 ERA) and the Bulls will counter with LHP Joe Rock (2-2, 3.64 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for VyStar Good is Everywhere Wednesday. The Jumbo Shrimp are partnering with VyStar Credit Union, Project Chance, and Mayo Clinic to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

