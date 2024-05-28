WooSox Fall in Series Opener to Knights

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The Worcester Red Sox (23-29) and Charlotte Knights (21-30) traded runs over the first two innings, but ultimately Charlotte prevailed and captured a 9-4 victory in game one of the six-game series on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Bobby Dalbec got the scoring started for the WooSox in the top of the first with an RBI single to plate Chase Meidroth.

Luis Robert Jr., who was added to Charlotte's roster earlier in the day on a major league rehab assignment, belted a home run to right field to tie up the ballgame. It was Robert's only hit of the game, as he ended the day 1-for-3 with a home run and a hit by pitch.

In the second inning, the WooSox recaptured the lead thanks to a solo shot to left center off the bat of Mark Contreras.

However, Charlotte took the lead right back after Zach DeLoach used his legs to manufacture a run for the Knights. Following a single and stolen base, Charlotte's left fielder scored on a ground out from Braden Shewmake. At the end of two, the score was 2-2.

In the third, the Knights took their first lead of the game following leadoff man Lenyn Sosa's sixth homer of the season.

The WooSox responded, though, as Corey Rosier lined a 427-foot solo shot to right to tie the game at three.

In Charlotte's half of the fourth, Carlos Pérez blooped a single to left center to score DeLoach, putting the Knights ahead, 4-3.

With their second lead of the game, the Knights didn't look back.

After a one-out walk in the bottom of the fifth inning, Naoyuki Uwasawa was relieved by AJ Politi, who was activated off the injured list earlier today. The right-hander was greeted by Colson Montgomery with a first-pitch homer to right to give the Knights a 6-3 advantage.

The WooSox would get one back in the top of the sixth, as Meidroth lined a base hit to center to score Contreras.

Continuing his big-league rehab, Isaiah Campbell took the mound to begin the bottom of the sixth and tossed a scoreless inning, picking up a strikeout.

Following a quiet top of the seventh for the WooSox, Charlotte first baseman Jared Walsh led off the bottom half of the inning with a solo homer that began a big frame for the Knights. Later in the inning, the Knights loaded the bases, and then Pérez singled home two more runs to make it a 9-4 ballgame.

The five-run deficit would prove to be too much for Worcester. After stranding two runners in the top of the eighth, the WooSox bats went down quietly in the ninth to end the game. With the 9-4 loss, the WooSox losing streak has now reached a season-high six games.

The WooSox and Knights continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. On the mound, Worcester's Richard Fitts (3-1, 4.35) is scheduled to face Charlotte's Johan Dominguez (4-2, 4.64). Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.