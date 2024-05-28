Saints Win Home Game in Rochester, 4-1 in Game Two of Doubleheader

ROCHESTER, NY - The last time the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate played a home game at Innovative Field in Rochester, New York was 2019 when the Red Wings were the Twins Triple-A affiliate. In 2021 that affiliation switched to St. Paul. On Tuesday night in game two of a doubleheader the Saints, by virtue of having the last game of their series at CHS Field in April against the Red Wings washed out, were the home team at Innovative Field. While the crowd wasn't behind them, the Saints still came out on top 4-1.

The teams traded runs in the first inning. The Red Wings got on the board in the top of the first when Jack Dunn singled with one out, stole second, moved to third on a single by Travis Blankenhorn, and scored on Juan Yepez' fielder's choice making it 1-0. That would be the lone run allowed by Saints starter Caleb Boushley who went 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out five.

The Saints loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the inning when Austin Martin extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single to center. Michael Helman singled and Matt Wallner reached on a fielding error by the second baseman Erick Mejia. Yunior Severino plated a run when he grounded into a double play.

Wallner gave the Saints the lead in the bottom of the third when he hit a solo homer to right, his sixth of the season, making it 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth the Saints added to their lead. With one out Anthony Prato singled to left. Diego Castillo followed with a walk putting runners at first and second. After a wild pitch moved the runners up to second and third, Martin's sacrifice fly to center scored Prato increasing the Saints lead to 3-1.

Walks pushed across a run for the Saints in the bottom of the fifth. Wallner and Yunior Severino led off the inning with back-to-back walks. After a pitching change, Tony Kemp walked with one out to load the bases. That was followed by a walk to Will Holland that forced in a run and gave the Saints a 4-1 lead.

Josh Winder did the rest for the Saints. He went 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while fanning three to pick up his first save of the season.

The same two teams meet in game three of the seven-game series at Innovative Field on Wednesday night at 5:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Adam Plutko (0-1, 11.57) to the mound against Red Wings RHP Spencer Watkins (1-1, 4.89). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

