Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: May 28 - June 2
May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats will be at home for their second consecutive series this week, with the six-game homestand featuring Muhammad Ali Festival Night on Saturday and Buddy Bat's Birthday Bash on Sunday.
The series from Tuesday, May 28 through Sunday, June 2 will see the Bats battle the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, in their second set of matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will have the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW.
Tuesday, May 28 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs
Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.
Nothing Night: The Bats will throw it back to old school baseball with no in-game promotions or giveaways, just baseball.
Wednesday, May 29 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs
Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price.
Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.
Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.
Thursday, May 30 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs
Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
Commonwealth Credit Union Sponsor Night: Students will be recognized by Commonwealth Credit Union during a pregame on-field ceremony.
Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.
Friday, May 31 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs
Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.
Kick-Off to Summer: Sponsored by Visionworks, the first 1,500 fans will receive a pair of sunglasses to kick-off summer right.
Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen Margaritas and Cocktails from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.
Break the Bank: New in the 2024 season, the Bats will be hosting a fun promotion after the game. Fans can buy tennis balls in increments of 5, 10, or 30 to toss at various targets on the field for a chance to win select prizes ranging from Bats swag, autographed memorabilia, and a $500 cash grand prize.
Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Visionworks, stick around to enjoy some postgame fireworks.
Saturday, June 1 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs
Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.
Muhammad Ali Festival Night: Presented by the Muhammad Ali Center, come celebrate the life and legacy of Louisville legend Muhammad Ali.
The Chicago Boyz Street Acrobatic Team: The Chicago Boyz Street Acrobatic Team will perform postgame, presented by the Muhammad Ali Center.
Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand wine slushies at select locations throughout the ballpark.
$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.
Rice Now Food Truck: During Saturday's game, Rice Now will have a food truck positioned on the back of the right field berm area.
Sunday, June 2 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs
Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
Buddy's Birthday Bash: Presented by Norton Children's, Buddy and other local mascots will be in attendance to celebrate Buddy's birthday! The first 500 children between 4 and 12 years old will receive a Buddy Bat kids hat.
Buddy Bat's Birthday Party: For 2024 Kid's Club Members only, Buddy and the local mascots will be throwing a birthday party in which kids in attendance will receive a swag bag, a cupcake, and get to sign Buddy's birthday card.
Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child), and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Waterpark, Meijer, and Pepsi.
Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.
Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.
*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 28, 2024
- Catcher Grant Koch Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Nashville Sounds Reveal Specialty Jersey for Military Appreciation Night - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: May 28 - June 2 - Louisville Bats
- Robert Jr. to Begin MLB Rehab Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Not Just a Fly-By: Shoofly Pie Honored as 'Pigs 2024 Salute to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Introduce Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk at Innovative Field - Rochester Red Wings
- José Butto Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.