Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: May 28 - June 2

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats will be at home for their second consecutive series this week, with the six-game homestand featuring Muhammad Ali Festival Night on Saturday and Buddy Bat's Birthday Bash on Sunday.

The series from Tuesday, May 28 through Sunday, June 2 will see the Bats battle the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, in their second set of matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will have the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW.

Tuesday, May 28 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

Nothing Night: The Bats will throw it back to old school baseball with no in-game promotions or giveaways, just baseball.

Wednesday, May 29 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price.

Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

Thursday, May 30 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Commonwealth Credit Union Sponsor Night: Students will be recognized by Commonwealth Credit Union during a pregame on-field ceremony.

Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.

Friday, May 31 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

Kick-Off to Summer: Sponsored by Visionworks, the first 1,500 fans will receive a pair of sunglasses to kick-off summer right.

Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen Margaritas and Cocktails from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Break the Bank: New in the 2024 season, the Bats will be hosting a fun promotion after the game. Fans can buy tennis balls in increments of 5, 10, or 30 to toss at various targets on the field for a chance to win select prizes ranging from Bats swag, autographed memorabilia, and a $500 cash grand prize.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Visionworks, stick around to enjoy some postgame fireworks.

Saturday, June 1 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Muhammad Ali Festival Night: Presented by the Muhammad Ali Center, come celebrate the life and legacy of Louisville legend Muhammad Ali.

The Chicago Boyz Street Acrobatic Team: The Chicago Boyz Street Acrobatic Team will perform postgame, presented by the Muhammad Ali Center.

Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand wine slushies at select locations throughout the ballpark.

$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.

Rice Now Food Truck: During Saturday's game, Rice Now will have a food truck positioned on the back of the right field berm area.

Sunday, June 2 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

Buddy's Birthday Bash: Presented by Norton Children's, Buddy and other local mascots will be in attendance to celebrate Buddy's birthday! The first 500 children between 4 and 12 years old will receive a Buddy Bat kids hat.

Buddy Bat's Birthday Party: For 2024 Kid's Club Members only, Buddy and the local mascots will be throwing a birthday party in which kids in attendance will receive a swag bag, a cupcake, and get to sign Buddy's birthday card.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child), and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Waterpark, Meijer, and Pepsi.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.