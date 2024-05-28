Saints Downed by Red Wings in Game One of Doubleheader, 6-2

ROCHESTER, NY - The first time the St. Paul Saints and Rochester Red Wings played a doubleheader this season it was late April at CHS Field. They Saints dropped both games. On Tuesday evening at Innovative Field, the first game of the doubleheader left the Saints needing to win game two, so history doesn't repeat itself. The Saints fell to the Red Wings 6-2 in game one of the doubleheader.

Juan Yepez led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run, his seventh of the season, putting the Red Wings up 1-0.

Former Minnesota Twins farmhand Travis Blankenhorn, gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead with a two-out solo homer in the third, his 14th of the season.

The Red Wings tacked on a third run in the fourth. With Jackson Cluff at first after a fielder's choice, Darren Barker skied a two-out RBI double off the base of the wall in right increasing the lead to 3-0.

For the fourth consecutive inning the Red Wings scored and they put the game away with three runs in the fifth. Blankenhorn led off with a walk. With one out Trey Lipscomb singled to right putting runners at first and second. Alex Call made it 4-0 with an RBI double to left. After a pitching change, Carter Kieboom singled into center driving home a pair making it 6-0.

The Saints tried to come back in the sixth. With one out Austin Martin singled to left. With two outs Will Holland was hit by a pitch putting runners at first and second. Michael Helman got the Saints on the board with a single to left making it 6-1. Matt Wallner made it 6-2 with an RBI double to center.

