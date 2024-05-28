Robert Jr. to Begin MLB Rehab Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights tonight at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights are set to host the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) in a 6:35 p.m. game -- the first of a six-game series.

Robert Jr., 26, was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list on April 6 with a right hip flexor strain. In seven games this season with the White Sox, Robert Jr. is hitting .214 (6-for-28) with three runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and one stolen base.

A native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, Robert Jr. put together a remarkable 2023 campaign with the White Sox. He established career highs in nearly every offensive category and earned his first American League Silver Slugger Award. In 145 games with Chicago last year, he hit .264 (144-for-546) with 90 runs scored, 36 doubles, one triple, 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He was an American League All-Star and represented the White Sox/American League in the Home Run Derby.

In 2019, he moved quickly through the White Sox system and made his way to Uptown Charlotte that season. In 47 games that year with the Knights, he hit .297 (60-for-202) with 44 runs scored, 10 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, 39 RBI and seven stolen bases. He also made rehab appearances with the Knights in 2021 (eight games) and 2022 (one game).

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for tonight's game, which also features an appearance from two-time American League All-Star Johnny Damon. Tickets for this game are available now at www.CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282.

