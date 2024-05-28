José Butto Named International League Pitcher of the Week

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - José Butto has been named International League Pitcher of the week for the week of May 20-26. Butto made two starts for Syracuse against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this past week, tossing 11 innings while allowing only four hits, two walks, and no runs. Butto struck out 11 batters. This is the third weekly award a Syracuse player has earned. Dom Hamel was named I.L. Pitcher of the Week from April 22-28, and Trayce Thompson was the Player of the Week from May 13-19.

Butto has split time between Syracuse and the New York Mets this season. In the Majors, Butto has a 3.08 ERA in seven starts with 38 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. In three starts with Syracuse, Butto has allowed only two earned runs in 16 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts.

Butto also won International League Pitcher of the Week honors on April 9, 2023 and on September 25, 2022.

The Syracuse Mets currently have a 31-19 record and are in third place in the 20-team International League standings. Syracuse is only a half-game behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for second place and three games back of Omaha for first place. The Mets begin a six-game series at home at NBT Bank Stadium against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.