Knights Power Past the WooSox on Tuesday, 9-4

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights pounded out four home runs en route to a commanding 9-4 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's second in as many games.

Making his first MLB rehab appearance with the Knights since 2022, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. got off to a quick start at the plate on Tuesday. In his first at-bat, Robert Jr. launched a solo home run in the first inning to tie the game at 1-1. In all, Robert Jr. went 1-for-3 with the home run, two runs scored and one RBI. The Cuban native is currently on the Chicago White Sox 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain.

The Charlotte Knights home run parade continued in the third inning as third baseman Lenyn Sosa hit a solo home run, his sixth of the season. Sosa scored two of Charlotte's nine runs on the night.

Two innings later, shortstop Colson Montgomery added a two-run blast. The home run was the seventh of the season for Montgomery, who finished the game 1-for-4 with the home run and two RBI.

Finally, one inning later, first baseman Jared Walsh continue his torrid pace and launched his fourth home run over his last four games.

Charlotte RHP Chad Kuhl started the game and was sharp, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings pitched. Kuhl walked two batters and fanned eight batters. Chicago White Sox LHP Shane Drohan began an MLB rehab assignment with the Knights on Tuesday and earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen. He pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win. Relievers Fraser Ellard and Prelander Berroa both finished off the night with a pair of scoreless innings each.

Additionally, Zach DeLoach and Carlos Pérez also had solid nights at the plate. DeLoach went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk, while Pérez chipped in with two hits and three RBI.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

