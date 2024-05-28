Mud Hens Blank RailRiders, 10-0

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 10-0 in the series opener at the Toledo Mud Hens. It was the first time this season they were shutout.

Jorbit Vivas led off the game with a triple in his first at-bat off the Injured List. The RailRiders had runners on the corners, but could not score.

Southpaw Edgar Barclay limited the Mud Hens early, he did not even allow a hit until the fourth frame.

The Mud Hens got on the board first in the next inning. Keston Hiura worked a leadoff walk and Buddy Kennedy doubled to send in the first run of the game. Andrew Navigato followed with an RBI single of his own for a 2-0 advantage.

In the sixth inning, Toledo added three more again after taking a leadoff walk. Hiura smacked a two-run home run to make it 5-0.

The home team followed with a five-run seventh. Navigato and Parker Meadows recorded back-to-back jacks off of Art Warren. Dillion Dingler went yard in the frame as well with a three-run blast.

SWB had the bases loaded in the seventh, but couldn't drive in a run falling 10-0.

The RailRiders will continue their series against the Mud Hens tomorrow with a 11:05 PM school day game. Southpaw Tanner Tully is set to make the start in game number two of the series. The RailRiders return home on June 4th to take on the Norfolk Tides. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

32-20

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.