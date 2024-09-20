Pannone Wins Tenth by Stifling Buffalo

September 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 5-1 on Friday night. Tom Pannone tossed another quality start for his tenth win of the season help seal the team's 87th victory.

Once again Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board first. Oscar González and JC Escarra led off the third with back-to-back base hits. Caleb Durbin followed with an RBI double and Jorbit Vivas notched a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

Buffalo cut into the lead immediately in the bottom half. Riley Tirotta doubled to reach and raced home on Braden Barry's first Triple-A hit.

The RailRiders got the run right back in the fourth. Oswald Peraza led off with a double and González smacked a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.

T.J. Rumfield punched his 15th home run of the season with a solo shot in the sixth. It was his second in as many games for a 4-1 advantage.

Tom Pannone was unbelievably sharp in his 30th start of the season. The lefty worked 6.1 innings of just one-run ball on six hits. He struck out four to lower his season ERA to 3.54. Joey Gerber helped by stranding both inherited runners to finish the seventh. Gerber took on the eighth clean as well.

SWB tacked on insurance in the final frame. Rumfield led off with a base hit and Duke Ellis came in to pinch run. After Ellis stole second, he scored on a knock from Taylor Trammell for a 5-1 score.

Phil Bickford tossed the ninth to finish out the 87th win of the season for the RailRiders.

The RailRiders continue their series in Buffalo with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Southpaw Edgar Barclay gets the call on Saturday in the final week of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished with a 43-32 home record for the 2024 campaign.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 44-29, 87-60

