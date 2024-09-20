Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 20 vs. Iowa

Iowa Cubs (33-39, 66-81) vs. Rochester Red Wings (38-34, 76-69)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Riley Thompson (6-4, 6.31) vs. RHP Brad Lord (2-3, 4.22)

THURSDAY'S ARE FOR THE PLATES: Playing as their alternate identity for the final time this season, the Rochester Plates rallied late and scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat Iowa, 4-3...offensively, SS JACKSON CLUFF homered for the second-straight game to get things going in the bottom of the first, and 1B JOEY MENESES capped things off with a game-winning homer in the bottom of the eighth...RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in 5.0 strong innings in his final start of 2024 and picked up seven strikeouts along the way to keep the Plates within striking distance...the Red Wings look to string three wins in a row tonight, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Riley Thompson.

CLUFF AS NAILS: SS JACKSON CLUFF smoked his second home run in as many nights to lead off the top of the first inning last night, a 395-foot shot that came off the bat at 104.2 MPH...the lefty now has a combined 10 home runs this season (1 with HBG), and finished 1-for-3 in the contest with a walk...this is the first time Cluff has homered in back-to-back games in his professional career...

He is 19-for-19 in stolen base attempts this season, the second-most stolen bases of any International League player without being caught since at least 2004, behind Durham's Josh Lowe (26-for-26 in 2021).

Cluff is the second Rochester hitter this season to launch a leadoff home run (JACK DUNN, 6/15 vs. SWB).

CHAD WARD: RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in 5.0 strong innings and allowed three earned on five hits in his final start of the season while striking out seven and walking three...the former Boston Red Sox farmhand finishes his 2024 campaign with a career-high 28 starts, and eclipsed 100 strikeouts (107) for the second time in his professional career (157 in 2019).

G.I. JOEY: 1B JOEY MENESES launched a game-winning home run in the eighth last night, his ninth homer with Rochester to cap off a 2-for-4 night at the plate...the Mexico native has collected nine extra-base hits in September, tied for sixth-most in the International League...

Four of his nine home runs have given Rochester the lead.

FAN ME OFF: Rochester pitching picked up 13 strikeouts last night, their sixth consecutive game fanning double-digit batters...over those six games since 9/13, their 68 total strikeouts are tied with Scranton/WB for the most in the International League...

Six games is the longest stretch with at least 10 strikeouts by a Red Wings pitching staff since 2019 (7 G, 6/27-7/3).

IT'S NO HASSELL: CF ROBERT HASSELL III picked up a pair of hits in four at-bats last night, and has now hit safely in back-to-back games for the first time at the Triple-A level...he has collected six of his eight total hits with the Red Wings at Innovative Field.

AIR JORDAN: RHP JORDAN WEEMS logged his first save with Rochester since 6/1/2023 vs. Syracuse last night, tossing a scoreless ninth on a pair of hits with a strikeout...since the Red Wings became a Nationals affiliate in 2021, Weems leads all Rochester pitchers with 23 total saves...

Across three appearances at Innovative Field this season, Weems has allowed one earned across 4.0 innings of work (2.25 ERA).

RILED UP: DH RILEY ADAMS extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games last night, going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored...in 15 games since he rejoined the Red Wings on 8/28, Adams is hitting .294 (15-for-51) with three home runs, four doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base...

In games following a win with Rochester this season, the California native is hitting .358 (19-for-53) with a 1.077 OPS.

