Norfolk Winning Streak Snapped
September 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (69-79, 32-41) were defeated by the Nashville Sounds (76-68, 39-30), 5-3, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The loss snapped the Tides seven game winning streak.
Norfolk scored right off the bat in the first. Jordan Westburg led off with a double and scored on an RBI single by Ramón Urías to make it 1-0. They wouldn't score again until the eighth when Urías blasted a two-run homer. Westburg finished 2-for-5 with two runs and a double, while Urías went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
But it was mostly Nashville that had the lead for the game. In the fourth, Nashville scored three runs and took the lead all at once on a two-run single by Noah Campbell. The final run would be scored on a sac fly to make it 3-1. The Sounds other two runs came on a two-run homer in the seventh by Wes Clarke to make it 5-1.
In the ninth, the Tides first two batters walked to put the winning run at the plate with no outs. But Norfolk couldn't capitalize, as they fell, 5-3.
