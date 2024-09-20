Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Enter-To-Win Event

September 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds and Genesis Diamonds have partnered to give away a pair of diamond studs valued at $3,600 to one lucky fan on Grizzlies Day, Saturday, Sept. 21.

Fans in attendance at Saturday's game can enter to win two, 2 carat lab-grown diamond studs and 109 entrants will be able to claim a free gemstone at Genesis Diamonds at 4546 Poplar Ave. starting Monday, Sept. 23.

As previously announced, the Redbirds will give free Grizzlies-themed jerseys to the first 5,000 fans through the gates. Before the game, fans can enjoy a Plaza Party outside the main gates of AutoZone Park with entertainment featuring Grizzline, a DJ and inflatable games. Shooting guard Luke Kennard will sign autographs during a pregame meet and greet on the concourse from 2:15 to 2:30 p.m.

For the young fans, free inflatable games and face painting will be available on the Old Bluff throughout the game. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT with gates opening at 1:30 p.m.

On-field jerseys worn by the Redbirds during the game will be auctioned off with a silent auction on the concourse. Auction winners will get to go down to the field after the game to meet the Redbirds player who wore their jersey as they get it autographed.

