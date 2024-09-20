Late-Inning Electricity Fuels Jacksonville Over Gwinnett 3-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind a seven-strikeout performance from Robby Snelling, who made his Triple-A debut, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came from behind to beat the Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 in front of 7,960 fans on Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (71-76, 36-36) trailed Gwinnett (72-76, 37-36) 2-1 starting the bottom of the eighth inning. Dalvy Rosario peppered a leadoff single. Jakob Marsee followed with a sacrifice bunt off of left-hander Hayden Harris (L, 1-3) that moved Rosario to second. Jacob Berry drew a walk, and following a line out, Deyvison De Los Santos walked to load the bases. Agustín Ramírez walked to score Rosario and tie the game at 2-2. The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead in a creative way. Graham Pauley was hit by a pitch that scored Berry, which put the Jumbo Shrimp in front 3-2.

After Austin Roberts (W, 1-1) hurled 2.0 shutout innings, Jumbo Shrimp reliever Elvis Alvarado (S, 11) slammed the door on the Stripers in the ninth inning, stranding the potential tying run on third and potential go-ahead run on second.

The game was scoreless into the sixth. With one out in the sixth inning, Luke Williams (9) jacked a solo home run to break the stalemate. Harold Ramirez reached second base on a throwing error. The next batter, Luis Liberato, singled to score Ramirez and increase the lead to 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the bottom of the sixth. Will Banfield singled and then Marsee walked. After a flyout, Troy Johnston drew a walk. A wild pitch scored Banfield, trimming the Gwinnett lead in half 2-1.

