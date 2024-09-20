Missed Opportunities Cost Stripers in 3-2 Loss to Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Luke Williams homered and Drue Hackenberg tossed 5.2 one-run innings, but the Gwinnett Stripers (72-76) went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position in a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (71-76) on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Jacksonville scored its three runs on a wild pitch, bases-loaded walk, and bases-loaded hit batter.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning as Williams blasted a solo home run to left (9) off Robby Snelling. Following a two-base throwing error by Snelling later in the frame, Luis Liberato added an RBI single to make it 2-0. After opening the game with 5.0 scoreless innings, Hackenberg loaded the bases and allowed a run on a wild pitch before exiting in the sixth. With the lead at 2-1 in the eighth, three Gwinnett relievers combined to allow two runs on one hit, three walks, and a hit batter. Graham Pauley's bases-loaded hit-by-pitch from Ken Giles (BS, 3) was the decisive play. Justin Dean and Luke Waddell each reached and stole their way into scoring position with one out in the ninth, but Elvis Alvarado (S, 11) struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Key Contributors: Hackenberg fell one out shy of his fourth straight Triple-A quality start (5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO). Williams (3-for-4, homer, RBI) and Dean (4-for-4, double, 2 steals) each had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Jacksonville starter Snelling, making his Triple-A debut, went 6.0 innings (7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) in a no-decision.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett drops to 24-24 in one-run contests this season. Dean's two steals in the ninth raised his season total to 60 for the year (60-for-68 between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi). Hackenberg went 1-0 with a 1.52 ERA (4 ER in 23.2 IP), 1.23 WHIP, and .175 BAA over four starts during his Triple-A debut stint.

Next Game (Saturday, September 21): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. ET at 121 Financial Ballpark. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Bryce Elder (10-5, 3.55 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Yonny Chirinos (9-6, 3.66 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.

