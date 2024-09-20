IronPigs Bats Held in Check by WooSox on Friday Night
September 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania -The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (67-77, 33-38) never found the big hit they needed as the Worcester Red Sox (78-70, 43-30) held their bats silent in a 4-1 loss on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Roman Anthony walked to begin the game for Worcester and then stole second. After a groundout moved him to third, he scampered home on a wild pitch for the first run of the game.
The 'Pigs knotted things up in the third. Ryan McKenna started the inning with a double and then moved to third on a groundout. Buddy Kennedy drove him home with a base hit to tie the game up at 1-1
The WooSox answered right back however as Alex Bienlas socked a two-run homer in the top of the fourth to put the WooSox back on top, 3-1.
Binelas added an insurance run for the WooSox with an RBI single in the seventh, putting the game out of reach at 4-1.
The IronPigs mustered just one hit with runners in scoring position, stranding nine runners on base in total.
Brian Van Belle (8-2) collected the win in relief for the WooSox, firing three scoreless innings and allowing just one hit and two walks, striking out three. Jose Adames (S, 1) earned the save with a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Andrew Schultz (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in two-third of an inning on a hit and four walks, striking out one.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday, September 21st, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Kyle Tyler (1-2, 6.21) goes for the IronPigs, matched up against Quinn Priester (1-1, 5.67) for the WooSox.
