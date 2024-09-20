Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.20
September 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Rochester Red Wings (39-34, 77-69) 2, Iowa Cubs (33-40, 66-82) 1
Friday, September 20, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL (10): ROC 2, IOW 1
WP: Rico Garcia (6-3, 4.01)
LP: Michael Arias (3-2, 5.60)
SV:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 10 R H E
Iowa 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 8 0
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 6:06 PM
Temperature: 75°F
Time of Game: 2:31
Attendance: 7,831
HOME RUNS:
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP Brad Lord (2-3, 3.93) 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 0 HR, 91/61 (P/S), left down 1-0
RHP Riley Thompson (6-4, 5.95) 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO, 0 HR, 87/58 (P/S), left up 1-0
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 0-for-0
IOW - 2-for-3
RED WINGS NOTES:
WALK (OFF) IT OUT: The Red Wings walked it off in the bottom of the 10th tonight, courtesy of an RBI single from RF STONE GARRETT ...this is Rochester's 10th walk-off win of the season, tied for the most by a Red Wings team (10 in 2023) in the Statcast era (since 2015).
OH MY LORD: RHP BRAD LORD submitted his first Triple-A Quality Start tonight, allowing just one earned on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two...he finishes his 2024 campaign with the best ERA (2.43) among all Nationals Minor League starters with at least 100.0 innings pitched, and logged second-most strikeouts (135) and wins (10)...
This is his first QS since 6/18 against Hartford (COL) with Double-A Harrisburg.
AT ALL A(COST)A: RHP DAISON ACOSTA fired a scoreless frame in relief, allowing one hit while striking out one...the right-hander has not allowed a run through his first three appearances at the Triple-A level, and has struck out eight batters across 4.2 innings of work.
LOCKED & LOADED: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM (2.0 IP) & RHP RICO GARCIA (1.0 IP) combined to hold Iowa hitless from the eighth inning on tonight...Garcia picked up his sixth win in the process, his most in a single season since 2019 (13)...
Across seven appearances in September, Willingham has allowed two earned across 9.2 innings pitched (1.86 ERA) while holding opponents to a .171 batting average.
CUBS NOTES:
ROCKIN' RILEY: RHP RILEY THOMPSON turned in 6.0 scoreless innings of three-hit baseball tonight, and added seven strikeouts without allowing a walk...this is his longest scoreless outing since 5/24/2019 with High-A South Bend...the right-hander leads the I-Cubs with 107.1 innings pitched, 99 strikeouts and six total wins.
NEXT GAME
Iowa vs. Rochester
Saturday, September 21, 2024
First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.
RHP Brandon Birdsell (3-5, 4.80) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 6.73)
