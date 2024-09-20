SWB Game Notes - September 20

September 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (43-29, 86-60) @ Buffalo Bisons (32-40, 69-77)

Game 147 | Road Game 72 | Sahlen Field | Friday, September 20, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP Tom Pannone (9-9, 3.64) vs RHP Andrew Bash (4-0, 3.05)

FINISH IT OUT- After dropping last night's game the RailRiders are officially out of the playoffs as Columbus clinched with a victory. The RailRiders have the second best record overall in the International League to the first half champs in Omaha who is 88-57.

SOME MOVES- The New York Yankees made two roster moves that affect the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders prior to today's game. Cody Poteet was returned from his rehab assignment and outrighted to SWB. To make room on the 40-man roster, Ron Marinaccio was designated for assignment.

PANNONE ZONE - Tom Pannone has been incredible since joining SWB from Iowa. He has now made ten starts with the RailRiders for a 2.44 ERA in 55.1 innings of work. Including his time with the Cubs system, the lefty is 9-9 with a 3.64 ERA in 146.0 frames. Pannone ranks first in the International League with 29 starts, third in ERA (3.64) and innings (146.0) and fifth in strikeouts (132).

BEETER'S BACK- Clayton Beeter has returned to the RailRiders after being placed on the Injured List on May 21. He made two appearances in Double-A Somerset before coming back into SWB's bullpen. In this stint he has worked three clean appearances out of the bullpen. Beeter made his Major League Debut with the Yankees earlier this season.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN- The road has been kind to the RailRiders who are 42-28 in games played outside of PNC Field. They swept two road series - one at Norfolk and the other at Jacksonville, both in the first half of the season. This is the team's third trip up to Buffalo this season after making two quick three-game stints, one to start of the season and the other right after the All-Star Break. They are 13-7 against the Bisons this season and it is only fitting they wrap up their summer here.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN- SWB has had 30 different position players this season, including rehabbers DJ LeMahieu and Jon Berti. The team has featured 44 unique arms with 19 of them working out of the starting role at least once. It was the first time that Gerrit Cole pitched as a RailRider. Five different position players came out of the bullpen as well. Josh Maciejewski was the only pitcher to take a formal at-bat.

RUNNING DOWN A DREAM- The RailRiders set the single-season stolen base record in the International League with 239 steals, topping the mark of 223 set by Omaha last summer. They have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history with an 83% success rate. This tops last year's franchise record of 174 swipes. Brandon Lockridge led in his tenure with 34 while Caleb Durbin has 28 and counting. Twenty-three players have had at least one.The Charleston Charlies also had 224 in 1976.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains twelve players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are seven pitchers, including one they view as a starter starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas.

