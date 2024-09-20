WooSox Win 4-1 Over IronPigs Under Friday Night Lights

ALLENTOWN, PA -- Alex Binelas crushed a home run and drove in three runs in his Triple-A debut as the Worcester Red Sox (43-30)/(78-70) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-38)/(67-77) by a score of 4-1 in the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

In the first inning of Friday night's ballgame, Roman Anthony used his legs to produce the WooSox' first run. After drawing a leadoff walk, the 20-year-old swiped second base, then advanced to third on a groundout. Two pitches later, IronPigs starter Seth Johnson buried a slider in the dirt that got by Rafael Marchan, allowing Anthony to score. At the end of the frame, Worcester held an early 1-0 lead.

As the game moved to the third, Anthony stayed hot by drilling a ground-rule double to left-center but was stranded in scoring position to end the inning. The outfielder entered Friday 5-for-11 in the series against Lehigh Valley and is in the middle of an impressive stretch--recording at least one hit in 15 of 16 games this month.

In the IronPigs' half of the third, Ryan McKenna smacked a leadoff double to put a man in scoring position for the heart of the order. After advancing to third on a groundout, Buddy Kennedy lined an RBI single to left to knot the game up at one. It was the only run the 'Pigs would score against WooSox starter Justin Hagenman as the right-hander would pick up a flyout and strikeout to end the inning.

Worcester didn't take long to respond. After Bobby Dalbec drew a free pass to lead off the fourth, Alex Binelas notched his first Triple-A hit and home run with an opposite field shot that just slipped over the wall in left. The WooSox threatened to add more by walking the bases loaded with two outs, but Nick Nelson got Kyle Teel to ground out to prevent further damage. At the end of four innings, the WooSox were back in front, 3-1.

Brian Van Belle began the bottom of the fifth on the mound for Worcester, ending Hagenman's day. The WooSox starter finished with a line of 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K in what was likely his final outing of the 2024 season. In his first inning of work, Van Belle walked the first two batters he faced but settled down to retire the next three to maintain the WooSox' two-run advantage.

In the seventh, Binelas added to his excellent Worcester debut with an RBI single that scored Kyle Teel--giving the WooSox an extra insurance run. It was Binelas' third RBI of the night and stretched the lead to three heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Back on the mound for his third inning of work, Van Belle allowed a one-out double to McKenna but kept Lehigh Valley from cutting into their deficit. With three scoreless innings of relief, Van Belle capped an excellent second half of the season that has seen him become one of the WooSox' most reliable multi-inning relievers. Following his performance on Friday night, the right-hander has posted a 2.06 ERA in 35 innings dating back to July 12.

Zack Kelly and Jose Adames combined to toss scoreless eighth and ninth innings to secure the WooSox' 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday night. Van Belle (W, 8-2) earned his eighth victory of the season while Andrew Schultz (L, 0-1) was handed the loss in his Triple-A debut.

The WooSox and IronPigs will continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quinn Priester (1-1, 5.67) will make his final start of the season for Worcester opposite Kyle Tyler (1-2, 6.21) for Lehigh Valley. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

