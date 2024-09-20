I-Cubs Drop Extra-Inning Battle to Red Wings

ROCHESTER, NY - The Iowa Cubs (66-82) were defeated by a 2-1 final in 10 innings Friday night in Game 4 of their series against the Rochester Red Wings (77-69) at Innovative Field.

Iowa took the early lead in the top of the third, when Kevin Alcantara doubled, and Owen Caissie drove him in with a single.

The I-Cubs kept a 1-0 advantage until the ninth, as Robert Hassel III drove in Riley Adams from third when he grounded into a fielder's choice and hustled down the line to beat out a potential game-ending double play.

The visitors couldn't score in the top of the tenth, and Rochester did just that on a walk-off hit by Stone Garrett that plated Andrew Pinckney from second.

In the loss, Cubs starting pitcher Riley Thompson tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven. It marked his third scoreless start of the season --- his first since April 26 --- and third quality start of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Friday marked the third straight I-Cubs 1-run loss...Iowa was either tied or ahead after its half of the eighth inning in each of those contests

- Riley Thompson ends the year with a 4.08 ERA as a starter (32 ER/71.2 IP) in 15 starts which would rank inside the top 10 in the International league if he met the criteria to qualify

- Owen Caissie collected his 10th three-hit game if the season and drove in his 75th run

Iowa will play against Rochester on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. CT at Innovative Field. It is the final series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

